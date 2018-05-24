InventHelp Motor Vehicle Storage Compartment Invented (KOC-578)

They developed a prototype for UNDER THE SEAT BASKET to provide motorists and travelers with an easily accessible place to store items they carry with them in the seating area. As such, it reduces clutter in a motor vehicle and protects belongings against damage, loss and theft. At the same time, it safeguards passengers against being struck by flying objects inside the vehicle in the event of an accident. This creative invention is also practical, durable and easy to use. It is also versatile for use in any vehicle with seats, including cars, trucks, planes, trains and buses. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. It has individual compartments (if wanted) to hold certain items secure on box, such as a gun, phones, wallets, tablet computers, keys, etc. The invention keeps electronics from overheating too.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "We keep a lot of things in our car, and they always move around when the car is in motion. We wanted to keep these items safely stowed without having to worry about them shifting while we drive," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-578, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

