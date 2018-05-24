PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a better way to prevent people from being bitten by mosquitoes while in bed," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented the PORTABLE MOSQUITO TRAVEL KIT."
The PORTABLE MOSQUITO TRAVEL KIT provides an effective way to protect against mosquitoes while sleeping. In doing so, it helps to prevent mosquito bites. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and travelers.
Additionally, the PORTABLE MOSQUITO TRAVEL KIT is producible in design variations and a prototype is available. The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection against mosquitoes."
The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2479, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-portable-mosquito-travel-kit-invented-btm-2479-300651492.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article