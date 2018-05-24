InventHelp: Portable Mosquito Travel Kit Invented (BTM-2479)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a better way to prevent people from being bitten by mosquitoes while in bed," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented the PORTABLE MOSQUITO TRAVEL KIT."



The PORTABLE MOSQUITO TRAVEL KIT provides an effective way to protect against mosquitoes while sleeping. In doing so, it helps to prevent mosquito bites. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and travelers.