InventHelp Presents a Storage Container for Cooked Turkeys (AAT-4263)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "After cooking a turkey, there are never any containers that can keep the turkey stored properly," said an inventor from Woodbridge, Va. She, along with her brother, developed TESS'S TURKEY to provide a convenient way to store a cooked turkey.

The container seals in freshness and flavor. It also prevents fat from settling on the bird. The accessory ensures that turkey remains edible for a longer period of time, which helps to prevent waste. Additionally, the invention is usable to store chicken, Cornish hen and other poultry dishes as well.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4263, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

