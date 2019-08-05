InventHelp Presents Affordable Silent Alarm System (BMA-5376)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted small business owners and homeowners to have affordable access to silent-alarm systems," said an inventor from Worcester, Mass. "I came up with my idea so that the protection these types of alarms offer could be opened up to a wider audience."

He developed the INFO ALERT, patent pending, to enhance home/business security. The system enables a homeowner or business owner to activate a silent alarm discreetly. It provides an inconspicuous way to summon help from law enforcement or security agencies. This offers added peace of mind. The components are easy to set up and use. Furthermore, the invention is designed for affordability and convenience.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5376, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

