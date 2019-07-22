InventHelp Presents Automotive Safety System with Medical Alerts (TRO-149)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "If a driver loses consciousness while behind the wheel, it could quickly turn into a deadly situation," said an inventor from Fort Eerie, Ontario, Canada. "To ensure that drivers with medical issues do not lose control of their vehicle, I came up with this convenient warning/alert system."

He developed the patent pending SMART WHEEL to detect if the driver has a medical condition that may impair their ability to operate a motor vehicle. The invention provides an early-warning system to alert the driver to a potentially serious health problem. It enables the driver to pull over to the side of the road so as to avoid putting themselves or others at risk. This helps to reduce the incidence of collisions, which is designed to enhance roadway safety. In addition, the system features automatic operation for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

