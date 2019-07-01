InventHelp Presents Barrier to Prevent Spills from Spreading (SDB-1365)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to keep spills from running off the edge of surfaces and onto the carpet or floor below," said an inventor from Santee, Calif. "I came up with this idea to contain spills so that messes can be cleaned up before they spread."

She developed the SPILL BARRIER, patent pending, to prevent spills from running off the edge of tables. The accessory keeps food and beverages from spilling onto the floor or carpet. The unit safeguards against stains on clothing and other surfaces. It allows messes to be attended to quickly and easily, which minimizes clean-up time. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDG-1365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

