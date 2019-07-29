InventHelp Presents BEST BRUSH Invention for Painters (AAT-4045)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to access and apply paint with a paintbrush with the ease of a spray gun for various projects," said an inventor, from Ellijay, Ga., "so I invented the BEST BRUSH."

The invention provides a more effective way to paint with brush with the ease of a spray gun. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional painting tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent spills and messes. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases efficiency and convenience for painters."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4045, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

