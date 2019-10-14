InventHelp Presents Braking Early Warning System for Vehicles (OCC-1450)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was rear-ended in an accident, and the driver said that he hit my car because he could not stop in time," said an inventor from Buena Park, Calif. "I thought that there had to be a better way to inform other drivers that a vehicle is braking hard so as to avoid rear-end collisions."

He developed the H E W S to warn other motorists following behind the vehicle that the driver is braking hard. This enables other motorists to take evasive action so as to avoid hitting the braking vehicle. The invention helps to reduce the incidence of rear-end collisions, which is designed to enhance roadway safety. This offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the device is adaptable for use with new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1450, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

