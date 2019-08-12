InventHelp Presents CARRY AIDE Invention for Postal Workers (CCT-4301)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and comfortable way for a mail carrier to deliver the mail," said an inventor, from Dayton, Ohio, "so I invented the CARRY AIDE."

The invention provides an easy way for a mail carrier to carry and protect mail. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional mail sorting and carrying accessories. As a result, it could help to prevent wet, damaged or misplaced mail and it enhances organization and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for USPS mail carriers and other delivery services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to carry mail in the arms or on a clipboard."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

