InventHelp Presents COAL ESSENCE Invention for Gas Grills (FED-2052)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love the taste of BBQ but prefer the efficiency of my gas grill," said an inventor, from Lacey, Wash. "I thought there could be a way to have the best of both, so I invented COAL ESSENCE."

The invention provides an easy and effective way to add charcoal flavor while utilizing a gas grill. In doing so, it offers a mess-free alternative to traditional charcoal grilling. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Drop-in design requires no modifications to existing grill. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to enjoy the flavor of charcoal while cooking on your gas grill."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2052, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

