InventHelp Presents Combination Football Helmet and Shoulder Pad Set (BRK-2643)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All too often, the excitement of football game action is shattered by the occurrence of severe head injuries to players. Fortunately, two inventors from Livingston, Ala., have redesigned the safety equipment worn by players to make it more effective.

They developed a prototype for WEBB HELMET & SHOULDER PAD to protect a football player's head, neck and shoulders in the event of impact, much like air bags in a car. As such, it absorbs pressure from a hit on the head, preventing concussions and other related injuries. As such, this durable, safe, comfortable equipment improves football player safety and is easy to use. In addition, it is versatile for use with other sports.

The inventors' personal observation inspired the idea. "I was concerned about the frequency and severity of head and spine injuries that I noticed while watching football games," one of them said, "and wanted to make the game safer."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2643, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

