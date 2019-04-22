InventHelp Presents Combination Jacket and Backpack (CCT-4316)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If there's a chill in the air, wearing a jacket is generally a good idea. However, an inventor from Dayton, Ohio, realized how inconvenient it was to have to carry that jacket while walking or engaging in other outdoor activities when the temperature started to rise.

He developed a prototype for JAK-PAK to provide a hands-free method of carrying a jacket or sweater. As such, it eliminates the need to tie a jacket around the waist and reduces the chances of dropping and losing it. Comfortable, durable and easy to transform, this unique accessory is particularly beneficial for anyone who enjoys outdoor activities. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When I go out for walks or bike rides wearing a jacket, I usually have to carry it when the day warms up," he said. "This invention would free up my hands while keeping the jacket with me."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

