InventHelp Presents Comfort Accessory for Air Travel (SFO-635)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While traveling to China, I could never sleep or even rest comfortably," said an inventor from San Jose, Calif. "I resorted to stacking pillows on my backpack and leaning my head on it. I thought that there had to be a more comfortable way to get some rest while traveling."

He developed the REST- E Z, patent pending, to offer a convenient place to rest the head and arms while flying on a plane. The unit provides comfortable support, which enables the user to sleep or simply rest more easily. The accessory lessens the stress of travel and alleviates aches and pains. In addition, the device features a compact, easily portable design that is ideal for use on long flights.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-635, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

