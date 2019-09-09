InventHelp Presents Enhanced Ceiling Fan with No-Fuss Installation (LGI-2710)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in construction and carpentry, I met many clients who wanted a ceiling fan in a room but did not want to have to demolish the existing ceiling in order to run wires for electricity," said an inventor from Wheatly Heights, N.Y. "This led me to come up with a better solution."

He developed the MAX FAN to make it easier to install a ceiling fan. The design eliminates the need to perform demolition work on the whole ceiling in order to set up a ceiling fan. It also does away with the hassle of running new electrical wiring. This saves time, effort and cost. The configuration allows the ceiling fan to be operated by remote control. Furthermore, the invention features energy-efficient operation.

The invention is wireless-compatible and works with voice-controlled home products. It also includes a heat sensor that automatically turns on the fan based on the room temperature. The heat sensor can be turned on and off via app or remote control.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2710, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

