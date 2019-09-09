InventHelp Presents Enhanced Stirling Engine Electrical Generator (LAX-1106)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Stirling engines are not used to their full potential," said an inventor from Pasadena, Calif. "I recognized an efficient way to improve upon their design. Together with hybrid technology, this invention provides an efficient source of electrical power."

He developed the D T M to serve as a convenient, ready-to-use electrical power generator. The invention improves upon the design of a Stirling engine.

The device is thereby designed for more consistent energy output. It ensures that electrical power is readily available in a crisis situation, during power outages and anytime else it is needed. Additionally, it offers an alternative to conventional generators.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

