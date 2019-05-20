InventHelp Presents Extension Ladder Cover (KXX-163)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since extension ladders are generally stored and used outdoors, they are subject to the detrimental effects of the elements. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Knoxville, Tenn., however, there is no longer any need to worry about weather-related deterioration of this equipment.

He developed THE LADDER WRAP specifically to shield extension ladders against wear and tear from exposure to adverse weather conditions. As such, it actually extends the life of the ladder, which saves on repair and replacement expense. At the same time, it enables users to move even very long ladders unassisted. This novel accessory is also user friendly, weatherproof and easy to store. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having my ladder constantly exposed to the elements," he said, "since I always use it for outdoor work and don't have any indoor storage space for it."

