InventHelp Presents Fire-Prevention Accessory for Electrical Outlets (IPL-643)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My bed is against a wall with an electrical plug, and I was always worried that a pillow or blanket would rest against the plug and start a fire," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Ind. "I came up with this idea to cover and protect the outlet so that items do not rest against it. This minimizes the risk of fire and also safeguards children and animals by keeping them from tampering with an electrical outlet."

She created a prototype for the SAFETY DOME to prevent furniture, bedding, draperies and other items from resting against an electrical outlet. The invention minimizes the risk of electrical fires, which is designed to enhance personal safety. The unit also prevents children and animals from tampering with an electrical outlet. In addition, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-643, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

