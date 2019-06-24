InventHelp Presents GREASE READY Invention for the Construction Industry (PHO-2634)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a backhoe operator and I thought there needed to be an easier way to access and use a grease gun while working," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the GREASE READY."

The invention provides an effective way to mount a grease gun on a piece of construction machinery. In doing so, it ensures that a grease gun is readily available for use when operating machinery. As a result, it increases convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for construction companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to keep a grease gun handy while working with a backhoe, bulldozer, front end loader and other machines."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2634, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

