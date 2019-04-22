InventHelp Presents Hands-Free Carrier for Multiple Grocery Bags (CNC-409)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery shopping usually entails carrying more than one or two heavy bags home. Since it's impossible to hand carry more than a few at a time, an inventor from Taylorsville, N.C., came up with an accessory that will ease the process.

He developed TOTE 'EM EASY to provide a hands-free way for shoppers to carry multiple heavy, double-handled grocery bags all at once. At the same time, it is designed to distribute the weight evenly over the shoulders, neck and back and reduce the risk of hand stress and discomfort. Furthermore, it eliminates the need for multiple trips to transport contents. Besides saving time and effort this unique accessory is comfortable, sturdy and practical. In addition, it lightweight and easy to put on, use and remove.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I find transporting groceries more tiring and time consuming than it should be because it requires so many trips to get all the groceries into the house," he said. "I was initially concerned about helping single parents with this chore but realized this idea is beneficial for all shoppers."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

