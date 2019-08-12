InventHelp Presents Hands-Free Golf Range Finder (CCT-4335)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While range finders take the guesswork out of distance measurement on the golf course, carrying them from hole to hole can be inconvenient. Fortunately, and inventor from Cleves, Ohio has come up with a better alternative.

He developed SUNGLASSES RANGE FINDER to provide golfers with a hands-free way to determine the distance to the next hole or other target. As such, it helps them select the correct club for every shot. Since it eliminates the need to carry and retrieve a separate range finder, it saves time and enhances convenience. Its lightweight, compact design makes it easy to carry and use. Combining fashion with functionality, it is an effective, practical and affordably priced golf accessory.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As I golfer, I rely on a range finder but could not find a hands-free one to buy;" he said, "so I came up with this idea."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

