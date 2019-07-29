InventHelp Presents HAPPY SACK Invention to Occupy Children in the Car (ALL-1855)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Stone Mountain, Ga., wanted to create a simple way to keep kids entertained in the car, so they invented the HAPPY SACK.

The invention provides an effective way to occupy children in the car. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional toys. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to prevent kids from distracting the driver."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1855, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

