InventHelp Presents Holder/Charger for JUUL©* Brand E-Cigarettes (IPL-648)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My friends kept losing their JUULs, and when they found them, the batteries were dead," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Ind. "This inspired me to come up with a convenient way to charge a JUUL on the go or when an electrical outlet is unavailable."

He developed the CEO-CHARGING ELECTRONIC OPTION to provide a convenient way to store and carry a JUUL. The unit allows the JUUL to be recharged quickly and easily. The design eliminates the need to plug the device into a conventional electrical outlet. The accessory also keeps the JUUL readily available for use. The invention prevents the JUUL from being lost or misplaced. Furthermore, all of this offers added peace of mind.

*InventHelp is neither affiliated with nor endorsed by JUUL Labs, the manufacturer of JUUL, which holds a copyright.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-648, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

