InventHelp Presents Massaging Footwear (DLL-3560)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At one time or another, many people experience pain and soreness in their feet, knees, back and other areas of the body simply from walking or standing for extended periods of time. Thanks to the efforts of an inventor from Hurst, Texas, however, relief is just a step away.

She developed RED PUPPY to provide a comfortable footwear option to relax tired feet and help sooth sore foot muscles. As such, it may relieve foot aches and pains and has the potential to improve circulation. Novel, stylish and attractive, this footwear is also easy to use and store. Furthermore, it is particularly beneficial for people with diabetes or other foot problems as well as for anyone who is on their feet a lot. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I just thought this invention would help anyone and everyone who is looking for comfort in footwear," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3560, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

