InventHelp Presents MIRROR GENIE Invention to Easily Clean Vehicle Mirrors (TRO-165)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to clean a car's side mirrors during any weather condition," said an inventor, from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MIRROR GENIE."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to clean the side mirrors on a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional window cleaning tools and supplies. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the proper cleaning tools are readily available for use. The invention features a compact and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

It is designed for convenience and safety as the result of clean mirrors.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to store and use multiple window cleaning products for your mirrors."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-165, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

