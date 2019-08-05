InventHelp Presents Novelty Cannabis Candies (BMA-5339)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was making cannabis pops for friends, and then I realized a way to package them that would make them really interesting," said an inventor from Milford, Mass.

He created samples for TUBED EDIBLES to feature a novelty stick that enhances the eating experience. The design is easy to store and transport, and the tube can be saved as a collectible. The candies include a flavorful taste. Additionally, they are packaged in an appealing manner.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5339, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

