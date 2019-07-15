InventHelp Presents Off-Road, Battery-Powered Vehicle (SUU-576)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted an off-road vehicle that could handle any type of terrain in all weather conditions," said an inventor from St. Charles, Mo. "This inspired me to come up with my idea for this super rugged bike."

He created a prototype for the GROUND HOG #3 to traverse a variety of terrain types, including mud, dirt, sand, gravel, snow, etc. The rugged construction with improved traction enables the rider to speed over both smooth and uneven terrain. It also allows for year-round use. The vehicle features a durable design for years of use.

Additionally, it includes energy-efficient operation.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SUU-576, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

