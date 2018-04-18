InventHelp Presents Preventative Pet Collar Invention (LAX-931)

An inventor from Castaic, Calif., has invented RESTRICTED PET ACCESS SYSTEM, a collar that is designed to make a pet door or forbidden areas inaccessible to pets. "We lost one of our indoor cats who got out via the pet door and was then killed by coyotes," said the inventor. "This invention came to us as a way of preventing such a tragedy from ever happening again." RESTRICTED PET ACCESS SYSTEM helps prevent damage to household furniture or electronics by discouraging a pet from going near it, as well as prevents a pet from going through a pet door. In doing so, it provides a pet owner with peace of mind that the pet would not exit the home during the night.

Ultimately, this invention helps to prevent a tragic loss or death of a pet that gets out of the house without the knowledge of its owner. It is lightweight and easy to put on or take off of a pet. Additionally, it is durable for years of effective use.

