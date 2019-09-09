InventHelp Presents Secure Area for Home Deliveries (KOC-1139)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have heard of and seen too many reports of packages being stolen from porches right after being delivered," said an inventor from Cordova, Tenn. "In order to safeguard deliveries, I came up with this secure place to keep packages until the recipient can retrieve them."

He developed SECURE DROP TECHNOLOGY to offer a secure place to store deliveries until the recipient can collect them. The unit conceals deliveries from view to deter would-be thieves. The device protects deliveries from the elements. It prevents packages from being stolen before the rightful recipient can retrieve them. This provides added peace of mind. In addition, the invention serves a dual purpose as a piece of furniture or decorative planter.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

