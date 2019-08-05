InventHelp Presents Secure Storage Device for Deliveries (BMA-5401)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Personal packages were stolen off my doorstep, and delivery people continued leaving packages against my door when I was not home," said an inventor from Bridgewater, Mass. "I came up with this idea to protect deliveries against theft and ensure secure deliveries."

He developed the HOME DROP BOX to provide a secure place to store deliveries until they can be retrieved by the rightful owner. The unit eliminates the need for packages to be left in the open. This protects deliveries from theft, which offers added peace of mind. It also keeps packages from being returned with the delivery person, which would eliminate the need for multiple attempts, return procedures and storage, which are all a waste of time and money. In addition, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5401, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

