InventHelp Presents SPLIT MASTER Invention to Contain and Transport Firewood (ALL-1868)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to contain and carry split firewood," said an inventor, from Jasper, Ga., "so I invented the SPLIT MASTER."

The invention provides a more effective way to split and transport firewood. In doing so, it eliminates the need to repeatedly bend and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to increase yield when splitting wood. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help you split more wood in half the time."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1868, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

