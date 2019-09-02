InventHelp Presents Sprinkler-Head Accessory to Prevent Water Stains on Fences (HUN-763)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a fence staining company, and it is common knowledge that nothing could be done about over-spray mist from pop-up sprinkler heads," said an inventor from Houston, Texas. "For this reason, I came up with a way to direct the flow of sprinkler heads away from fences and other areas."

He created a prototype for the FENCE SAVER to prevent pop-up sprinkler heads from spraying water in a certain direction. The device stops over-spray mist from staining nearby structures, including fences. It makes it easier to control the direction of the water. The unit prevents rainbow water stains from forming on fences. Additionally, the accessory is easy to install.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-763, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

