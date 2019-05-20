InventHelp Presents Storage Case for Chainsaw and Related Tools to Optimize Safety & Convenience (JMC-2194)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces "BladeworX®," a sheath/case for a chainsaw that covers the blade while holding tools and supplies on the saw itself.

"BladeworX®" protects the saw, oneself and others nearby from harm. The case stores and transports all the saw's tools. The device keeps everything needed for field repairs right on the saw, which saves operators from having to run back and forth to retrieve tools. The unit organizes files, handles, a spare chain and more.

The invention is ideal for use by linemen, loggers, firefighters, arborists, rescue personnel and more. A clip ring allows for attachment to a belt for ease of transport. Additionally, the case is made with durable, high-impact, industrial-grade material using "high-vis" yellow.

Suggested retail price: $19.95, plus shipping and handling.

InventHelp® is seeking marketers and distributors in the hardware and tool industries. For more information, or for ordering, contact us at 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; call (800) 851-6030 or (412)288-1368; fax (412) 338-0497. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

