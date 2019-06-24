InventHelp Presents Trash Can that Resists Being Knocked Down (PIT-914)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Driving around after trash day, I saw people having to pick up trash cans that got blown over by the wind," said an inventor from Bethel Park, Pa. "I thought that I could invent a trash can that would not be knocked over by a gust of wind. It also stops the lid from getting lost."

He developed the ALWAYS UPRIGHT TRASH CAN, a redesigned trash can that will not be blown over by the wind. The can remains upright for ease of collection. This eliminates the need to chase after a blown-over trash can. The unique design also prevents the lid from being separated from the can and lost. It stops scavenging animals from knocking over the can as well. Furthermore, the invention includes a durable design.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

