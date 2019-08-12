InventHelp Presents Umbrella Drip Eliminator (CCP-1478)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It goes without saying that umbrellas are beneficial outside in the rain; but once, inside they deposit water on whatever surface with which they come in contact. Fortunately, an inventor from Chicago, Ill., has come up with an easy solution to this problem.

She developed THE BLINGBRELLA SLEEVE to prevent water damage and discomfort from wet umbrellas dripping onto upholstery, clothing and other surfaces. Besides eliminating the need to clean up water residue, it is designed to keep mildew from forming on the umbrella. Thus, it saves time, effort and expense and is lightweight, compact and easy to use. Providing a hands-free way to carry an umbrella, it is also convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "The reason I invented this was to protect the interior of my vehicle against water damage from a wet umbrella," she said.

