InventHelp Presents Weatherproof Automobile Cover (DLL-3567)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While garages provide a measure of protection for automobiles against damage from exposure to the elements or impact from other vehicles, there is no such assurance when cars are parked outside. Fortunately, an inventor from Fort Worth, Texas, has figured out how to solve that problem.

She developed BATT to serve as an impact-resistant barrier for the exterior of an automobile. As such, it protects the vehicle against dents, scratches, broken lights and other damage. Thus, it preserves the appearance and extends the life of a motor vehicle. At the same time, it reduces repair expense and may have an impact on decreasing the incidence of automobile insurance claims. It also has the potential to lower automobile insurance deductibles and premiums. In addition, it is easy to apply, remove and store in a trunk.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "After seeing the damage that occurs to automobiles from exposure to inclement weather conditions," she said, "I decided that a protective covering would drastically reduce repair costs."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

