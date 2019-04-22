InventHelp Presents Weighted Spheres for Small Muscle Development (CNC-271)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While fitness centers and health clubs offer a wide variety of exercise equipment, it may be difficult to find workout weights intended for small muscles like the fingers. Fortunately, an inventor from Charlotte, N.C., has figured out how to fill that void.

He developed POWER BALLS to allow users to isolate and target small muscle groups as well as large muscle groups to develop total upper body strength. As such, it helps increase lifting and gripping strength in the hands, wrists, fingers and forearms. Contributing to overall physical fitness and wellbeing, it is also built to last for extended use. What's more, this convenient and practical fitness tool affordably priced. In addition, its compact size and portability make it easy to use.

It is perfect for mountain climbers, martial artists and those with carpal tunnel syndrome. Along with the upper body, POWER BALLS can also provide a lower-body workout. Any workout that can be done with dumbbells can be done with POWER BALLS.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I've found that when doing certain exercises, you only work the large muscle groups while neglecting the small ones," he said. "These weights will target the forearms, wrists and even fingers."

