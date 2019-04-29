InventHelp Presents Wheelchair Accessory for Rain Protection (DLL-3564)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelchair users face a number of challenges even when the weather cooperates, but rain can make things even more difficult for travel. Fortunately, an inventor from Fort Worth, Texas, has found a way to help.

She developed D'BRELLA to provide protection for wheelchair or mobile scooter users against rain and other adverse weather conditions. As such, it enhances outdoor comfort for wheelchair users and affords independence and peace of mind. Practical, versatile and durable, this novel accessory is also easy to attach, open, close and store. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "I got this idea while driving a bus and transported people in wheelchairs," she said. "I thought this would be an easy way to get them to and from their destinations without getting them wet from rain and other adverse weather conditions."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3564, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

