InventHelp Presents Wireless Phone and Key Locator Device Invention (CPC-296)

An inventor from Brewster, N.Y., has invented TRANSVERSE PHONE/KEY FINDER, a proposed wireless location technology which provides the user a means of locating one's misplaced keys or smartphone. "This was inspired by the constant struggle of losing one's phone or keys, but never both at the same time," said the inventor. "This invention would make finding the misplaced item much simpler." TRANSVERSE PHONE/KEY FINDER helps users to find their missing items in a timely manner, saving them considerable time that would be spent searching for their phone or keys.

This invention eliminates the frustration associated with misplacing a phone or keys. It is user-friendly and convenient, and provides peace of mind to absent-minded individuals that tend to misplace their possessions.

