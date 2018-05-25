InventHelp: Specially-Designed Lug Nut Tool Invented (FRO-338)

"I used to work on a farm harvesting walnuts. I would often get flat tires, which had to be changed. Some lug nuts ended up being dropped during this process. With my invention, lug nuts will be held in a neat and orderly fashion," said the inventor. The IMPROVED LUG WRENCH provides a means of holding lug nuts during a tire change. It prevents lug nuts from being dropped or misplaced. This will, in turn, reduce the time and effort involved with changing a flat tire. It will also spare the user handling of dirty lug nuts during the tire change process. This wrench is adaptable to various applications, but will prove to be very helpful to everyday motorists as well as automotive do-it-yourselfers.

