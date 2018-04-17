Inventor Designs FLIP-N-TURN (CVV-2160)

The FLIP-N-TURN provides an effective way to store and display a handicapped parking placard. In doing so, it eliminates the need to secure and remove a placard from the rear view mirror. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with disabilities and individuals that utilize parking permits. Additionally, the FLIP-N-TURN is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the placard is readily available for display when needed."

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CVV-2160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

