Inventor Develops Advanced Speaker System CLH-122

"I was inspired to develop a system where I could upload music, pictures, files and videos straight from one system and then share them with my friends for entertainment value. My invention is the result of my inspiration," said the inventor. The ROQ-BOT provides a new means to stream music and videos. It will also provide a high level of fidelity. This system is compatible for one or more wired or wireless headphones. This compact yet highly versatile unit also serves as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. It is easily portable and offers a built-in universal remote control.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CLH-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

