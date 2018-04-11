Inventor Develops Alternative Roller-Coaster Design (BGF-2165)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy roller coasters, and I wanted to invent a roller coaster that is different than the rest," said an inventor from Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

He developed the ELEMENT OF SURPRISE (EOS) to catch riders off-guard. The roller coaster offers an adventurous thrill-ride experience that produces an adrenaline rush. The ride features unique coaster cars and an exciting track design. It provides an alternative to traditional coasters. Furthermore, the invention is designed for fun and excitement.