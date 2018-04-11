Inventor Develops Case for Power-Tool Batteries (BMA-5086)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to ensure that I always have fully charged batteries available for use in my power tools," said an inventor from S. Attleboro, Mass. "To make this possible, I came up with a convenient and portable case that houses and charges several batteries."

He created a prototype for the patent pending MULTI PORT CHARGING CARRIER to offer a convenient way to store and transport power-tool batteries. The unit allows batteries to be fully charged in a safe environment. It ensures that batteries are charged and ready for use.