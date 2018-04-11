PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to ensure that I always have fully charged batteries available for use in my power tools," said an inventor from S. Attleboro, Mass. "To make this possible, I came up with a convenient and portable case that houses and charges several batteries."
He created a prototype for the patent pending MULTI PORT CHARGING CARRIER to offer a convenient way to store and transport power-tool batteries. The unit allows batteries to be fully charged in a safe environment. It ensures that batteries are charged and ready for use.
The device eliminates downtime caused by dead batteries, which improves productivity on the jobsite. Additionally, the case protects the batteries against damages and inclement weather. It accommodates different sizes and makes of chargers at the same time.
The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5086, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-case-for-power-tool-batteries-bma-5086-300625957.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article