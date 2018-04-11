She developed the patent-pending CHERRYL FEEDING PILLOW to make it easier to feed twins. The design enables a parent or caregiver to feed both babies at the same time. It keeps the babies from moving around while being fed. The pillow ensures that the babies are supported comfortably. It positions the babies so that they are semi-upright during feeding for improved digestion. This helps stop acid reflux. Furthermore, it is producible in various sizes, colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5073, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-comfort-accessory-for-bottle-feeding-twins-bma-5073-300625958.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

