Inventor Develops Device to Alert Swimmers of Sharks in the Area (NJD-1593)

News provided by

InventHelp

12:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am very sensitive to the increasing number of shark attacks," said an inventor from Bound Brook, N.J. "In order to keep swimmers safe in the water, I came up with this convenient alert system so that they can avoid areas with sharks."

She developed the SHARK ALERT to alert the individual to the presence of a shark in the nearby area. The device provides time for the individual to get to land or aboard a boat. It avoids unexpected encounters between sharks and humans. This helps to reduce the risk of a shark attack, which is designed to enhance personal safety. Furthermore, the invention offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1593, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-device-to-alert-swimmers-of-sharks-in-the-area-njd-1593-300625874.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

12:30 ET Inventor Develops Challenging Game that Tests Agility (DPH-295)

12:15 ET Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Inventor Develops Device to Alert Swimmers of Sharks in the Area (NJD-1593)

News provided by

InventHelp

12:00 ET