Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016)

News provided by

InventHelp

12:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Pouring cereal into the bowl should not be such a mess," said an inventor from North, SC. "I came up with this packaging modification so that adults and children alike can fill their bowl with cereal without getting it all over the place."

She developed the NEW POURING POUCH to make it easier to pour cereal into a bowl. The design prevents cereal from spilling and making a mess while pouring. This keeps the surrounding area neat and tidy, which minimizes clean-up time after eating cereal. The packaging also stops insects and other pests from getting into the cereal. Additionally, it ensures that cereal remains fresh and tasty.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-3016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-improved-packaging-for-breakfast-cereals-aat-3016-300625879.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

12:30 ET Inventor Develops Challenging Game that Tests Agility (DPH-295)

12:00 ET Inventor Develops Device to Alert Swimmers of Sharks in the Area...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016)

News provided by

InventHelp

12:15 ET