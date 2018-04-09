She developed the NEW POURING POUCH to make it easier to pour cereal into a bowl. The design prevents cereal from spilling and making a mess while pouring. This keeps the surrounding area neat and tidy, which minimizes clean-up time after eating cereal. The packaging also stops insects and other pests from getting into the cereal. Additionally, it ensures that cereal remains fresh and tasty.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-3016, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-improved-packaging-for-breakfast-cereals-aat-3016-300625879.html

SOURCE InventHelp

