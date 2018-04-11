He developed the patent-pending NIB-ERASER to make it easier to go back and erase mistakes. The design eliminates the need to flip the writing implement around in order to use the eraser. This saves time and effort, and puts an end to hassles and frustrations. The design ensures that an eraser is always readily available for use. It also can be designed for use with disposable writing instruments. Additionally, it provides an alternative to conventional pens and mechanical pencils.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5084, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-improved-pen-and-mechanical-pencil-designs-bma-5084-300625960.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

