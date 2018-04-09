He created a prototype for the patent pending CARGO TRUCK LIFT to offer a better way to lift heavy objects into and out of the truck bed. The design eliminates the physical stress and strain normally involved in this process. It saves time and effort, and is designed for one-person operation. The unit is easy to install in the truck bed. Furthermore, the invention features a portable design.

The inventor went on to say, "This crane-like lift would easily handle various construction tools, such as asphalt whackers, lawn mowers, airless paint sprayers, masonry saws, tile saws, compressors and generators, as well as large sewer snake's that weigh 250 lbs."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-lifting-mechanism-for-pickup-truck-beds-sfo-241-300625831.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

