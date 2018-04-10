Inventor Develops Novel Accessories for Sports Fans (CNC-193)

"I wanted to develop a way to show team spirit while keeping hands free. These accessories are perfect for sporting events where seating is crowded. They also eliminate having to carry items into the stands," said the inventor. The KUFS provide eye-catching and attractive wearable accessories. They allow a sports fan to express his/her support and enthusiasm for a favorite team. These novel accessories will create a sense of unity among spectators at a sporting event, and thus enhance the experience of attending a game. They may provide a great conversation piece and have the potential of becoming a collectible.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

