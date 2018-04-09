He developed the PIPE PULLER to offer a firm, secure grip on the interior of a pipe. The unit allows the pipe to be pulled efficiently and easily. It is suitable for use when installing and removing pipes. The device saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. The tool features an adjustable design to accommodate different pipes. Additionally, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DVR-1017, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventor-develops-pipe-pulling-tool-for-plumbers-dvr-1017-300625903.html

SOURCE InventHelp

